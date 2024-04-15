Children at Westfield Bondi Junction were aware of stabbing attack before their parents, says security expert

Many children who were inside Westfield Bondi Junction at the time of the deadly stabbing attack were aware of the unfolding situation before their parents, a security expert claims. Queenslander Joel Cauchi , 40, stabbed six people to death and seriously wounded 12 others in a killing spree before being shot dead by NSW Police Inspector Amy Scott at the shopping centre on Saturday afternoon.

Security expert analyses Bondi massacre. Security expert Scott Taylor said guards spent “a lot of time” training and working on their situational awareness to be prepared for such a crisis. “We saw from some of the footage, people that were in close proximity just unfortunately weren’t aware,” he told Sunrise. “At times we saw, in some of the footage, it was the children that were aware before the parents.

Westfield Bondi Junction Stabbing Attack Children Parents Security Expert Joel Cauchi Situational Awareness Training Preparation Crisis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bondi Westfield stabbing updates live:Five dead after stabbing at Sydney’s Bondi Junction mallAt least five people have died after a stabbing at a shopping centre in Sydney’s eastern suburbs; NSW police said the perpetrator acted alone, and the incident is not ongoing. Police are updating the media now. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bondi Westfield stabbing updates live: Five dead after stabbing at Sydney’s Bondi Junction mallFive people have died, and several others are in a critical condition after a stabbing attack at Bondi Junction Westfield in Sydney’s eastern suburbs; a single male offender was shot dead by police; the motive is not yet known. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Westfield Bondi Junction: Nine-month-old baby among several people stabbed in attack7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Shoppers at Westfield Bondi Junction describe harrowing moment when they were told to 'run'Witnesses describe chaotic, confronting and confusing scenes inside Bondi Junction Westfield as multiple people were stabbed.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Westfield Bondi Junction stabbing attack death toll rises to six, attacker also shot dead by police7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Westfield Bondi Junction stabbing: six people killed, knife attacker shot dead in SydneyMan shot dead at Westfield Bondi Junction after at least five people killed

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »