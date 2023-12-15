Childhood Dementia: A Devastating Diagnosis for Rory

She noticed he had trouble forming sentences and pronouncing words. By the time he started"While other kids were quickly learning how to write their name, colour in the lines, he was taking much longer to acquire those skills.He had a speech delay and a stutter. The alphabet made little sense to him."We'd seen multiple doctors with concerns about Rory's development and our concerns were somewhat dismissed as, he was just a typical boy, he'll catch up," Ms O'Grady said.

" was even given the advice that I should see a psychologist myself because I was 'fixated'." Rory continued to decline. When he was six years old he took a urine test. The result stunned his parents. It was dementia, more specifically Sanfilippo Syndrome. It's one of more than 70 different genetic conditions that make up what's known broadly as childhood dementia. Like adult dementia, the effect is the same. Loss of memory, a decline in brain function and eventually death.Sanfilippo Syndrome is complex, but put simply, Rory lacks an enzyme, which means his brain is deterioratin





