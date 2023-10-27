Childers' country pub turns raffle proceeds into staples for 24/7 street pantry

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onWhen you head to the pub for a feed you probably think of a counter meal, not grocery staples, but at this 131-year-old country pub both are on the menu.

"We've even got some pet food in there because there's probably a few, especially elderly people, that are maybe going without a meal for themselves to feed their pets."shows one in five Queensland households are experiencing food insecurity in some way — going hungry, reducing food intake, skipping meals, or not eating for days.

"We must do better to ensure nutritious, culturally appropriate food reaches the dinner tables of everyone in our state."In this part of regional Queensland, Childers' Grand Hotel is just one small businesses joining the frontline to help those struggling in the community.Fifty kilometres down the road at Bundaberg, Fairways Retirement Village manager Shari Westcott took action when she noticed some residents struggling to afford a cuppa. headtopics.com

Word spread quickly among eager-to-help residents with the capacity to include an extra item or two during the weekly shop. "It's a very close community, and I live on the premise that you only get out what you're prepared to put in, and that we should be caring for one another."

"It's really embodied a sense of giving and caring through the village — not just from those receiving, it's those that want to give as well," Ms Westcott said. headtopics.com

