Child held in Victorian adult prison facility forced to wear spit hood

Investigations into the spit hood application found the incident had taken place eight months after the child entered custody, however, the process led CCYP to make a range of other significant discoveries relating to his treatment in jail.

According to the report, the detainee had been kept in “effective isolation” for 24 weeks out of the eight months till February, was confined to his cell for up to 23 hours a day with little outside contact, had no access to education and limited access to other programs.

Following his cell move, the child had water supply turned off for 22 hours a day - despite repeatedly pleading staff to reinstate access - and could not administer basic sanitation tasks like handwashing and using toilet facilities.

“The treatment of this young person confirms no child should be held in adult prison, and legislation should be amended to that end,” she told Skynews.com.au.

Several other states and territories have internal prohibitions in place, however, these have not been formalised through the passage of government legislation.

