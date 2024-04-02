Child dies in school shooting in Finland

A child has died, and two others have been seriously injured after a 12-year-old classmate opened fire at a school in southern Finland, police said. Heavily armed police cordoned off Viertola school in the city of Vantaa, about 18km north of Helsinki, after being notified of a shooting incident just after 9am local time on Tuesday. One of the students died at the scene while two others were seriously wounded, Chief of Police Ilkka Koskimäki from the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department said.

All three victims are 12 years old. The suspected shooter fled on foot but was arrested by police less than an hour later in the Helsinki area. An unverified video circulating on social media showed two police officers kneeling at the side of the suspect who was lying face down on a footpath. Police are not searching for anyone else. Detective Inspector Kimmo Hyvärinen said the weapon used in the shooting was a registered handgun that was licensed to the suspect’s relativ

