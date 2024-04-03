Chatbot's Accuracy in Providing Medical Advice Tested

If you asked a doctor whether to use ice to treat a burn, they would quickly advise you to run it under cold water instead. Even “Dr Google” will tell you that extreme cold constricts the blood vessels and can make a burn worse. But what happens when you ask ChatGPT the same question? The chatbot will tell you it’s fine to use ice – so long as you wrap in a towel.

The question is one of a hundred common health queries that Australian researchers used to test the chatbot’s ability to provide medical advice. They found the software was fairly accurate when asked to provide a yes or no answer, but became less reliable when given more information – answering some questions with just 28 per cent accuracy. Co-author Dr Bevan Koopman, CSIRO principal research scientist and associate professor at the University of Queensland, has spent years looking at how search engines are used in healthcar

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



smh / 🏆 6. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mental health insiders say AI can help as former international rugby play finds support in chatbotAs former rugby international Ben Alexander opens up about using artificial intelligence to help when feeling overwhelmed, mental health insiders say emerging technology has a role to play but is only as good as its programming and will never replace therapists.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Dogs Can Identify Stress in Humans with 94% Accuracy, Study FindsScientists in Northern Ireland conducted a study in which dogs were able to correctly identify the odour samples of stressed humans with 94% accuracy. The study involved exposing volunteers to psychologically tortuous activities and testing the dogs' ability to detect stress through breath and gauze samples.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Artificial reef off Qld coast providing hope for Great Barrier ReefArtificial reef off Qld coast providing hope for Great Barrier Reef

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Shoppers tricked into providing personal data to get supermarket specials, Senate inquiry toldColes and Woolworths in-app deals are examples of unfair pricing practices and should be banned, Choice tells supermarket inquiry

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Ombudsman lambasts Tasmanian health over 'obstruction' to patient medical recordsTasmania's Ombudsman has lambasted the state's health department for its 'obstruction' to a patient's request to access their full medical record, urging the Department to 'cease this practice immediately'.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Medical alarm pendant supplier gives privacy reassurance over contact from unknown numbersUsers of medical alarm pendants say their devices have been contacted by callers on unknown numbers, but a company that sells them says customers should not be worried.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »