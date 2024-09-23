Charlotte's stepfather breaks down on-air discussing daughter's suicide

Charlotte's stepdad Matt spoke to 2GB's Ben Fordham Live about his daughter's suicide and revealed how his wife Kelly and the rest of the family are coping.

"I get up every morning and talk to whoever wants to talk to me about it, because we need change, Ben, we need to do better for our kids than we're doing today." "We as adults need to step in and solve the problem… I'm looking for the schools to have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to these things."

"I'm not sure, with the responses that have come from the school, that we're going to see change in that school anytime.""I'm here to talk to all the other school leaders that we need to have those difficult conversations, and while they are difficult conversations, nothing is more difficult than trying to have this conversation with parents that have lost…"

Suicide Bullying School Family Awareness

