Charlie Puth Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry at Melbourne Concert

Charlie Puth closed his Melbourne concert on Sunday night with a heart-wrenching tribute to Matthew Perry, as a tear-jerking video shows a crowd of thousands joining in., for the first of his back-to-back concerts at Margaret Court Arena.

“I want to dedicate this song, to another song, and if it makes you think of a person, that’s who it’s dedicated to. Does this mean anything to you?”, Put said, before playing the first chords of the instantly recognisableIn a stirring clip from the show, Puth – a longtime fan of the legendary NBC sitcom – is joined by a crowd of 10,000 belting out the song, before the star transitions into his own song,Charlie Puth paid tribute to Matthew Perry at his Melbourne show.

It’s understood he left his home that morning for a two-hour game of pickleball, later returning to his house before sending his assistant out on an errand. The assistant returned to the property two hours later to find Perry unresponsive, before calling 911. headtopics.com

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said first responders attended the home at 4.07pm about a “water emergency”.Matthew Perry died on Sunday at his LA home aged 54. Picture: Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty ImagesMembers of Perry’s family, including his father, mother and stepdad, began to arrive at the star’s home shortly after his death.

Perry, who was born in Massachusetts to an actor father and a journalist mother, is most famous for playing Chandler Bing onThe series also starred Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, who are yet to comment on their co-star’s passing.They’re yet to speak publicly on the death of their beloved co-star, but the tight-knit Friends cast is reportedly “devastated” as they process the news. headtopics.com

Matthew Perry: The Unintended Leading Man of FriendsDespite never intending to be a leading man, Matthew Perry 's character Chandler Bing in Friends became the ego ideal of generation X. He demanded not to be taken seriously but ended up with the best lines and a significant role in the show. Read more ⮕

Friends Actor Matthew Perry Dies at 54 Matthew Perry , famous for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends , has passed away at the age of 54. The actor was found drowned at his Los Angeles residence. Warner Bros Television Group, the production company behind Friends , expressed their condolences for the loss of their talented and dear friend. Read more ⮕

Tributes pouring in after Matthew Perry’s shock death Tribute s are pouring in after Matthew Perry ’s shock death. Mr Perry passed away at the age of 54. The ' Friends ' star brought joy to millions around the world with his wit and warmth. The actor was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. Hidden from the public view was his addiction to alcohol and prescription painkillers. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s Family Have Released A Statement 30/10/23 Matthew Perry ’s family have released a statement after the Friends actor was found dead over the weekend, Brittany Higgins has offered her support to a Queensland woman who has accused former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann of sexually assaulting her two years ago, a Channel 7 reporter had a close call near the Gaza border this morning, the... Read more ⮕

Morning Mail: Assange’s brother’s plea to PM, rental squeeze worsens, stars mourn Matthew PerryPM urged to do more for WikiLeaks founder, rentals drop to record low, actor who played Chandler Bing in Friends remembered as a ‘comedic genius’ Read more ⮕

Beloved 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Found Dead in Apparent Drowning Matthew Perry , known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom ' Friends ', has been found dead in an apparent drowning. The news has shocked fans and colleagues, who remember him as a brilliant young actor with a unique sense of humor. Read more ⮕