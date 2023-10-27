Chanticleer podcast: Gina Rinehart changes Liontown’s game | Is Origin worth more? | Reserve Bank’s oil price headache

with your written question, your name, and where you are from. Or record a voice memo on your phone and attach it to the email.When inflation is on your mind, and you read speech she makes it very clear that inflation is goal number one, two and three. She’s pretty explicitly said that she’s not backing off the fight against inflation to save jobs stop people running into problems with the bank.

The interesting sideline in these inflation numbers is there was an awful lot of noise from subsidies that the government is providing to ease the squeeze of cost of living pressures on people. If those subsidies weren’t there, energy costs would have been a lot higher, childcare costs would have been a lot higher, there’s a lot more rent assistance going around at the moment. All those are appropriate policies to help families out. But they’re dulling the effect of inflation.

We’re always told by people like Warren Buffett that all you’ve got to do to get rich is find a great company, buy it and hold it for a long period. Sounds pretty easy, right? But it’s not,. You’ve got to find the right quality companies and hold them for a long period. In 2007, you might have thought, a basket of household names. headtopics.com

So buying and holding the blue chips is not a guaranteed measure of success. A lot of the blue chips have absolutely flown – banks, miners, CSL are great examples – there’s lots of winners out there. But I think looking back over this time period says don’t take anything for granted. Today’s blue chips are not necessarily tomorrow’s blue chips and in some cases, relatively rare cases granted … some of these things can go from blue chip to small cap over an extended period.

The big banks and giant iron ore miners dominate the Australian stock exchange. But both sectors face structural headwinds that should have shareholders thinking hard about the future.It’s not just bond yields testing levels not seen since just before the GFC. The ASX 200 is back where it was in November 2007, as Wall Street faces a crucial test. headtopics.com

