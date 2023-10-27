Channel Seven star welcomes baby

Channel Seven presenter Amelia Brace secretly welcomed a baby boy last week, but only just shared the happy news on Instagram.The popular reporter secretly welcomed their baby boy last week, but only just shared the happy news on Instagram overnight.

“One week with Leonardo Andrea Bovino,” she captioned three beautiful photos of the moment. “️His name means ‘lionhearted’ in Italian, something our little Leo has certainly proven to be this year.”Brace’s colleagues were among the first to send their well-wishes.host Melissa Doyle said, “So perfect! Congratulations.”“Beautiful, beautiful Leonardo. Can’t wait for cuddles xxx,” said Tracy Vo, with Lizzie Pearl saying: “The most beautiful boy.

“It’s always darkest before the dawn. A little ray of sunshine, and hope, coming in spring,” she wrote.The couple were married in March 2022 in a stunning outdoor ceremony in the picturesque NSW region of Kangaroo Valley after a three-year engagement. headtopics.com

Among the guests were Nine’s Sylvia Jeffreys and husband Peter Stefanovic, Lizzie Pearl and Amelia Ballinger. “19.3.22. One year since the rain stopped. The skies will clear again for us, my love. For better or worse, forever,” she captioned a photo taken of them after the garden ceremony.Brace was best known as Seven’s US correspondent based in LA, where she was stationed for almost four years before returning home in 2020 to take up a post at 7News Sydney and“3.

"Now we're leaving on the same day, to get married. Looking forward to life in the lucky country, knowing we've been pretty lucky here."

