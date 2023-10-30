Channel Seven identity faces new charges in Brisbane court

A Channel Seven identity accused of serious offences against children has been charged with further allegations.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces serious charges, including assaults occasioning bodily harm. A Channel Seven identity accused of serious offences against children has been charged with further allegations.

But on Monday, the man’s case was back before the court with fresh charges, including torture, observations or recordings in breach of privacy, common assault, and further counts of assault occasioning bodily harm. headtopics.com

The man was charged alongside a woman, also linked to Channel Seven, and media outlets have sought to identify the pair after new laws came into effect on October 3.The woman’s name remains suppressed following a decision made by another court on Monday, with a magistrate determining she had a complex medical history. A psychiatrist had found she was having trouble sleeping and was hypervigilant and anxious because of fears vigilantes would try to harm her or reveal her name to the public.

That court also heard the psychiatrist said the woman had attempted to take her own life, and the magistrate said he would have to weigh the principle of open justice and public interest. The Queensland Police Service, two of the woman’s alleged victims, and media outlets including the Ten Network, News Corp Australia and Nine, which owns this masthead, opposed granting the suppression order. headtopics.com

In Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday, Magistrate Michael Quinn briefly heard the man’s case, and granted him bail on the fresh charges, but with conditions he does not contact specific people.If you or anyone you know needs support call

