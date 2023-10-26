Changjiang Currency Exchange: former ANZ employee among alleged China money launderers

and faces life in jail if convicted, as former Howard government minister Gary Hardgrave said he had been left “shocked and duped” for backing the business.

More than $60 million in luxury property and cars were restrained from the syndicate known as Long River, whose members are accused of laundering almost $229 million from the proceeds of crime. About 15 people were in court and watched Mr Wang brought into the dock; defence barrister Rishi Nathwani, SC, said it was Mr Wang’s first time in custody.Other accused ringleaders to appear in court on Thursday included married Kew couple Jin Zhu and Ye Qu, both aged 35, who are parents, the court heard. Another was Ji Lu, 28, who also has a child at home who was being cared for by her grandmother, the court heard.

Police claim the gang coached criminals on how to create fake paperwork to conceal the origins of their money, including false invoices and bank statements. A screenshot of former immigration minister Gary Hardgrave in a video promoting the Changjiang Currency Exchange. headtopics.com

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dametto confirmed on Thursday that Mr Hardgrave “is not part of the investigation”.“They were putting a legitimate facade forward to the public and that wasn’t just about having shopfronts around Australia, it was also about connecting with the community and connecting with legitimate leaders from the community,” he said.

