Changing Grocery Habits in Response to Inflation

What did people do when the price of all their grocery favourites went up and up thanks to inflation? It seems we traded-in milk, cheese, fresh fruit and veggies for chicken nuggets and chocolate.

But what we haven’t really been able to gauge is how the cost of living pressures changed our grocery habits. Enter the Australian Bureau of Statistics and its data on our “apparent consumption of selected foodstuffs”. Per person, that’s 63 grams or 337 kilojoules less in food a day and the first time since the ABS started compiling this data in 2018.Maybe more people have gone on post-pandemic health kicks. But as well as dropping the overall amount we’re buying, we are buying less of the healthy stuff.

In fact, our consumption of all major food groups fell year-on-year, but looking at the past five years, we’ve significantly upped our consumption of snack foods and confectionary . And dairy price increases in particular have been large – rising by more than 10 per cent for five of the last six quarters.

