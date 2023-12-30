Changes Coming in the New Year: Money, Education, Vaping, and Electric Vehicles

The new year is almost here, bringing with it a range of changes. From money matters to education, vaping, and electric vehicles, here's what you need to know. About 936,000 Australians receiving youth, student, or carer support payments will get a 6 per cent indexation increase. Maximum payment rates depend on an individual's circumstances. Youth Allowance recipients will see increases between $22.40 and $45.60 a fortnight; those on Austudy between $36.20 and $45.

60, and Disability Support Pension recipients aged under 21 years between $31.10 to $44.90. Carer Allowance will rise by $8.70 a fortnight. The full list can be found here. Superannuation will be inserted into the National Employment Standards, making it a workers' right. The federal government says this will help workers who aren't covered by an award or enterprise agreement legally pursue their employer if they fail to make superannuation payments. Thresholds for the Original Medicare Safety Net (OMSN) and Extended Medicare Safety Net (EMSN) will increase by





