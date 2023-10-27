Change of screenery: Brisbane gets a permanent outdoor cinema

Films will be projected onto a screen fashioned from three 40-foot shipping containers, next to the Powerhouse in New Farm Park, in the former location of the Moonlight Cinema. The candy bar and projection room will be in shipping containers as well.

Patrons will relax in deckchair seating with sound delivered via wireless headphones. Beverages and snacks can be ordered at the licensed venue via a QR code. Central Ward councillor Vicki Howard said the outdoor cinema was another exciting cultural offering for Brisbane.“Dendy Powerhouse takes advantage of the city’s beautiful weather and tropical gardens,” she said.

The cinema, which will run every Thursday to Sunday, becomes Dendy’s third official venue in Brisbane, joining its Coorparoo and Portside operations. Dendy Cinemas chief executive Sharon Strickland said an outdoor cinema was a new concept for the Australian arthouse cinema chain, founded in Sydney in 1980.“Brisbane Powerhouse were looking for a partner, and we were the successful party,” Strickland said. headtopics.com

“One of our strengths in winning the bid was that our brand and the Powerhouse brand are aligned and will work well together. “At a time where everybody’s looking for an elevated experience when you go to the cinema, it’s a totally unique offering.”

(From left) Dendy Powerhouse outdoor cinema manager Phoebe Condon with Brisbane Powerhouse chief executive Kate Gould, Central Ward councillor Vicki Howard and Dendy Powerhouse outdoor cinema project manager Leigh Barnett.Brisbane Powerhouse CEO and artistic director Kate Gould said the partnership with Dendy was a “significant milestone” in its commitment to diverse art forms. headtopics.com

“This cinema will feature Dendy’s impressive film selection alongside our festival programming,” Gould said.Subsequent screenings will range from mainstream fare such asto a revival of the 1984 Talking Heads concert film

