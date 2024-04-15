Champion Pizza Maker Continues Work at Norway Ski Resort Despite Financial Troubles

A champion pizza maker continues to ply his trade at an exclusive Norway ski resort , despite owing more than $8 million following the collapse of his Melbourne restaurant empire, which was once the target of repeated shootings linked to the mafia.

This masthead can also reveal the 56-year-old had spent more than 18 months in the Italian town of Roccella Ionica on the east coast of Calabria, before travelling to Norway on an Italian passport under the name Antonio Ignazio Cannata. Liquidators GS Andrews Advisory told creditors at a meeting in March 2022 that Cannata had gone overseas and “owes substantial sums pursuant to personal guarantees and is involved in a marital dispute”.

When contacted by this masthead, Cannata initially denied he had been in Norway, before conceding he had worked at the Pellestova Hotel for a “couple of months”.He blamed the demise of his family’s business on the pandemic and the Victorian government’s closure of hospitality venues during lockdown. “From Australian Pizza Champion to competing in the World Pizza Championships in Napoli, Parma and Las Vegas, he’s been ranked consistently in the top 10 in the world. He’s bloody good at what he does, and does it with that classic, authentic Italian charm,” Woodstock promotional materials, that have since been removed, boasted of Cannata.

No one has ever been arrested over the attacks. Madafferi is currently in jail for drug trafficking, but is appealing his conviction because police had been obtaining information about him from his former lawyer, murdered solicitor Joseph “Pino” Acquaro.that linked the Calabrian mafia to the drive-by shootings at Woodstock outlets.

Pizza Tony Cannata Woodstock Melbourne Norway Ski Resort Financial Troubles

