Tyson Fury’s $A287m December 23 undisputed decider with Oleksandr Usyk is off and could be delayed until as late as February.

Poor old Usyk, 36, sat ringside watching his dream fight go up in smoke, head clasped in his hands as his rival not only fumbled the bag but accidentally toe punted it into a sand dune. But Fury promoter Frank Warren confirmed that his Halloween howler has now probably nudged the four-belt showdown well past Crimbo and toward a bloody Valentine’s date.The hall-of-fame Queensberry promoter said: “It is too soon to talk about what Tyson does right now but the Usyk fight is signed.

“It will happen early in the new year, late January or February. It will be up to Tyson, it is his body.As per Boxing King Media, Usyk responded shortly after Warren’s comments: “Uncle Frank says some sneaky things. headtopics.com

The Morecambe showman claimed he couldn’t lose even if Ngannou had a machete and pistol in his hands instead of 10oz gloves.

