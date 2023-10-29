Chamari Athapaththu shines in WBBL with two half centuries

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu has stood out in the WBBL’s opening rounds, hitting two half centuries for the Sydney Thunder.Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu has stood out in the WBBL’s opening rounds, hitting two half centuries for the Sydney Thunder.

It has been an impressive start to the season, the first to have an international draft , which has already had an impact. Perhaps the team who looked most to benefit from this system is the Sydney Thunder, who won just one game in the previous season and were left languishing at the bottom of the ladder, only two seasons after winning the competition.Read more

With the draft in play, the Thunder were given the No 1 pick, which they used to recruit South African Marizanne Kapp, one of the world’s most sought after players. Kapp was solid in her first outing for the lime green, but it is another international player, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, who has stamped her authority on the competition, with dominant half centuries in two appearances for her new team. headtopics.com

The Renegades did choose to retain the West Indies captain, Hayley Matthews, fresh off a sensational T20 series against Australia with the bat. But it is with the ball that she has been proving her worth for the Renegades, currently the competition’s top wicket-taker. So far the draft looks to have done its job in balancing the competition despite not delivering a particularly intense amount of movement between teams.

Scheduling has been another question for many fans. While the competition has gone from strength to strength on the field, not much has changed in recent years around the times games are played. Coming into this season, the big news wasfor the first time in the standalone era of the WBBL. headtopics.com

