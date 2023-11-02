Chalmers stresses higher private capital key to expedite green energy transition

“Without more decisive action across all levels of government, working with investors, industry, and communities, the energy transformation could fall short of what the country needs.” The Treasurer highlighted Labor’s $40 billion funding into clean energy industries which had been committed to make Australia a “renewable energy superpower” but said the private sector would have to do “most of the heavy lifting here”.
However, Mr Chalmers said attracting the desired capital was simply a means to an end and that a range of other factors would have to be worked through to hit renewable energy goals, including leveraging Australia’s competitiveness in the industry, deploying appropriate infrastructure, building regional capabilities, and establishing appropriate skills and research bases.
“We won’t realise Australia’s unique geographical, geological, geopolitical, intellectual and meteorological advantages by designing an Inflation Reduction Act lite – looking only for big numbers but missing the bigger picture.
Labor’s urgency in furthering clean energy developments come after a decade of the Coalition being split by the climate change debate whilst in government. Scepticism has been raised over the feasibility of these goals, but the government remains confident of a “defining decade” ahead.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a $2 billion expansion in critical mineral financing last week during his visit to the States.
