Chalmers reveals shock tattoo regret

Olympic swimming gold medallist Kyle Chalmers has made a shock admission as he prepares for next year’s Paris Games.The 25-year-old is on track for a tilt at a third straight medal in the 100m freestyle at next year’s Olympics in Paris, following gold in 2016 and silver four years later.Outside of his accomplishments in the pool, which include a first individual title in Fukuoka this year among five world championship gold medals, Chalmers is also known for a very different type of decoration.

What began with his Australian swim team number 761 on his wrist in Roman numerals as a 16-year-old has evolved into a fascinating array of designs.And at this year’s World Championships in Japan. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)

“I’ve got Snoop Dogg, Freddie Mercury, my brother’s birth year, the postcode for Port Lincoln,” he said. “I’ve got cherubs on each leg. My most recent is the Port Lincoln Tuna I’ve got on my leg. “They all mean something to me to an extent.” headtopics.com

Chalmers has faced a number of obstacles in his career, undergoing repeated surgeries for a long-term heart condition and problems with his shoulders. He was quick to refute recent suggestions he would be retiring after the Paris Olympics and says he can’t wait to compete at his third Games.“I am really looking forward to it being an Olympic year again and hopefully having my chance to race again in Paris,” he said.

“At the moment I am training as hard as I possibly can to get myself in the best physical condition going into Paris.” The Australian swimming trials for the 2024 Olympics are in June next year, with the Paris Games then getting underway with the opening ceremony on 26 July.The first of hundreds of Australian Olympic team members has been confirmed for the Paris Games, but uncertainty surrounds her event.An Aussie swim legend has stepped out of his comfort zone and is loving life again after taking on “something I’ve never done”. headtopics.com

