Chalmers plans an Australian-way to slash emissions, rebuild economy

This week, the International Monetary Fund used a report on Australia to argue that if the country did not introduce a carbon price to drive emissions reductions, it should use “strong sectoral policies” including public investment.

“While important building blocks are now in place and progress has been made, we will need to do even more to secure sufficient renewable energy generation, transmission and storage to meet our ambitions,” he said.

“We will complement, not copy, the priorities and plans of other nations, not just do exactly the same kind of investment with the exact same subsidies,” he said. “Our plan will be ambitious, but uniquely Australian – focused on Australia’s strengths, on renewable energy, resources, our reputation as a trusted and reliable trading partner, on our people, and our knowledge.”He said a skilled workforce, support for untested technologies and the strengthening of supply chains would all play a critical part in transforming the economy.

Incoming Productivity Commission boss Danielle Wood will oversee a new statement of expectations for the institution to focus, in part, on the economic ramifications of net zero.

