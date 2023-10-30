Challenges in Sexual Assault Trials: Should Australia Have Dedicated Facilities?

Victim/survivors of sexual assault have always faced an uphill battle in their pursuit of justice. In being made to retell their assault story over and over, they can be retraumatised and made to wait years for their case to go to trial, delaying their opportunity to heal. The public watched on as charges against Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins (which he denies) were dropped because of concerns for Higgins’ mental health after a mistrial in 2022.

One early evaluation in South Africa shows 94.9 per cent of victim/survivors were satisfied with prosecutors, and 87.5 per cent were satisfied with their preparation for trial. Almost all felt totally or fairly safe at court. Only 20 per cent found the defence attorney intimidated them, and less than a third felt their personal dignity was insulted during cross-examination.

