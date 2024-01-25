CEOs Share Their Favorite Productivity Hacks

From removing social media apps to reducing the length of meetings, listening to podcasts at faster speeds, blocking out thinking time and using ChatGPT, chief executives are constantly looking for ways to use their time more wisely. Lisa Wade says not taking herself too seriously can save time and make her more efficient.

“I think the greatest productivity tip of all time may be to not take myself too seriously and to laugh a lot, especially when I see myself getting wound up,” says the chief executive of DigitalX, a blockchain consulting and digital asset management company. The tip does make sense, as it stops Wade from overthinking and worrying too much – both of which can be time-consuming. We asked nine CEOs to name their favourite productivity hacks. I moved every one-hour meeting to 45 minutes, and 30-minute meetings to 20 minutes. It allows time immediately afterwards to make notes, write that follow-up email, and consolidate your thoughts. I find it makes a massive difference to my productivity and removes a lot of the build-up of actions that can happen during the da





