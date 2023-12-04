Centrelink urged to forgive debts affected by unlawful income apportionment

Centrelink should consider forgiving all 100,000 debts that may have been affected by unlawful income apportionment, according to the commonwealth ombudsman. The ombudsman's report found that Services Australia and the Department of Social Services did not act promptly to address the issue. The agencies had known about the problem for three years but took insufficient action. The ombudsman called on the agencies to apologize for decision delays and historic unlawful calculations.





