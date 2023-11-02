Centrelink officials recalled to Senate estimates after failing to answer ‘basic questions’

The Greens and the opposition announced on Thursday they had teamed up to recall Services Australia, the agency who delivers theThe shadow ministers Paul Fletcher and Kerrynne Liddle joined with Liberal backbencher Maria Kovacic and Greens senator Janet Rice to force officials back to the witness table on Tuesday 7 November.it had issued 2.

The senators said they were dismayed that officials were "unable or unwilling" to answer questions and provide the information on the day.

“Recalling Services Australia officials has not been done lightly, but we must hold the government to account and ensure there is transparency on behalf of the Australian people as they struggle with a cost of living crisis.”

The agency received 8m calls in July and August this year, with 2.8m calls receiving a congestion message. The data showed 1.8m calls were answered, while 800,000 were terminated by the customer.Our Australian morning briefing breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it mattersUnder questioning from the Greens senator Janet Rice, Birrer admitted the current situation “did not meet our KPIs”.

“It doesn’t meet our KPIs that we set for ourselves. We’re working to be as efficient and as disciplined as we can within the resources that we have.”

