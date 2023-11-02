Centre-right politics: The right is out of love with capitalism

, John Anderson, the former deputy prime minister, and Philippa Stroud of the British House of Lords – 1500 delegates from more than 70 countries spent three days discussing not flat taxes, but subjects ranging from the importance to adults and children of the “M” word (marriage), to why so many students at the world’s elite universities are protesting in support of Hamas, and whether “the West has the will to survive”.

On that last topic delegates were split. Many agreed with Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s comment, “Western civilisation is like a cut flower – and cut flowers die”.

It does at least indicate that for the first time since the 1980s the centre-right is getting serious about thinking. The theme of the conference, “A Better Story”, is an admission that at least in English-speaking countries, the traditional narrative of the centre-right no longer holds the imagination of the public. Prosperity is now taken for granted and freedom has become an optional extra.

An unanswered question was whether one of the reasons for the failure of the centre-right’s narrative was because the rhetoric of centre-right politicians so seldom matches the reality of what they do in government. Inevitably, at an occasion of so many people spanning persuasions ranging from libertarian to classical liberal to conservative, there were loose ends. But nevertheless some common themes emerged.

By common agreement the centre-right has failed for decades to take school and university education seriously. The suggestion from one American speaker that half of the universities in his country should be closed and turned into vocational education colleges was greeted with loud applause.

