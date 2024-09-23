More than 2,500 people gathered at Ormiston Gorge for the concert, according to the festival director. Central Australia 's Desert Song Festival ends with gorge concert but will not return next year.

Hundreds of people have gathered on the banks of a sacred waterhole about 135 kilometres west of Alice Springs to take in the closing notes of a long-standing Central Australian festival. Festival director Morris Stuart said more than 2,500 people attended the six-day event's finale, set in the natural amphitheatre of Ormiston Gorge, Kwartatuma.

Desert Song Festival Central Australia Ormiston Gorge Choral Music Arts Funding

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and Iraq launch joint raid killing 15 Islamic State militantsSeven American troops injured during battle in Anbar desert, says central command

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Equivalent of Tasmanian tiger for bird watchers’ discovered in Western Australia desertRangers and scientists thrilled as they find the largest known population of one of Australia’s rarest birds, the night parrot, living in Great Sandy desert

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia news live: ‘stronger Quad means stronger Australia’ Albanese says after meeting with summit leadersFollow today’s news live

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Birdsville Races still attracts crowd of colourful characters at edge of Simpson Desert, 142 years onThousands of punters have turned out for another epic weekend of horse racing on the edge of the Simpson Desert.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Broken Hill drag queens celebrate Priscilla, Queen of the Desert's impact 30 years onAfter growing up on a sheep station, the film was one of the first places Tom Henderson saw people who were 'Queer, happy and thriving'. Now, he performs as drag queen Amanda Screetly and credits the film for helping shape the culture of Broken Hill.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Priscilla at 30: How queens of the desert made Australian film historyThe people behind the cinematic legend relive the colour and chaos behind the scenes – and how one casting misstep might have changed everything.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »