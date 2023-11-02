Celine seen in public for first time in years

After the game, which saw the Habs lose, Dion went into the locker room and had an enthusiastic chat with everyone as she went around and shook their hands.Despite her serious health issues, the French-Canadian superstar appeared to be in tremendous spirits.

Her son René-Charles and twins, Eddy and Nelson, were with her and posed for photos with a few players. Dion announced her diagnosis in December 2022 after various concert cancellations — and ultimately ended her “Courage” world tour. She last took the stage in March 2020.She’s been privately dealing with “Stiff-person syndrome” for several years.

Stiff-person syndrome is a “rare, progressive neurological disorder” that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, according to the National Institutes of Health.singer’s sister Claudette Dion shared that Celine was struggling with her ailment.“We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” Claudette toldClaudette, 74, said she felt Celine cancelling her tour was the best decision because she feels the performer “needs to rest.

“She always goes above and beyond; she always tries to be the best and top of her game,” she said. “At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”… since then, she’s only been seen in worrying video updates about her health.that she and her other sisters had no real way to “alleviate pain.”

“She’s doing everything to recover. She’s a strong woman,” she said. “It’s an illness we know so little about.“There are spasms — they’re impossible to control. You know how people often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that, but in all muscles.”

