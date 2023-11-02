Celine Dion makes rare public appearance almost a year after stiff person syndrome diagnosis

Stiff person syndrome can impact a patient's mobility, with symptoms including muscle spasms, muscle rigidity, chronic pain and heightened anxiety. St-Louis tells Dion he remembers watching her sing for Pope John Paul II when he visited Canada in 1984."We've changed a little bit since then, but not too much."Dion fans commented on the team's post in support of the singer, who has been out of the public eye for the past year.It's a rare neurological illness which causes muscle stiffness, but can also be behind a host of other debilitating symptoms.

Some people lose their normal reflexes to catch themselves from falling — and this can cause serious injuries. Fans have been posting on the footage with messages of support, some asking for updates on her health situation.

"I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 per cent," she said in a statement on social media. Dion hasn't posted a health update to her fans on her social media account or website in recent months."It's an illness we know so little about," she said, explaining that her sister's muscle spasms were "impossible" to control."We're crossing our fingers that researchers will find a remedy for this awful illness."

Some of the treatments include muscle-relaxant medications, anti-seizure medication and immunotherapy.

