Celebrity stylist turned wallpaper designer joins forces with beloved Aussie artist to release ‘fabulous’ new colourful range

A renowned celebrity wallpaper designer has joined forces with the beloved Aussie artist Kasey Rainbow to launch a “stunning” bright wallpaper range that is designed to inject colour into our homes. Tamzyn Adding’s latest wallpaper collection with Kasey Rainbow has been designed to become a piece of art in your space. As a neurodivergent artist who has battled mental health issues since the age of 18, Kasey said she has always known the power of colour and its impact on mental health.

She started out by elevating vintage furniture with beautiful fabrics, giving them a bold and vibrant new lease of life before progressing to designing and producing her own unique line of fabrics and wall coverings. And within a couple of years, Tamzyn had accrued various awards and a vast social media following, allowing her to inject the joy of colour into a plethora of homes and businesses around the country and now also the US, Canada and Australia.

