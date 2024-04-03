Celebrities Refuse to Shower Nude on 'I'm A Celebrity' Show

Footage of stars showering nude went viral during last year’s I’m A Celebrity, but there’s been a major shift in the latest season. It’s a question that divides I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! viewers: Would you shower naked on the show? A cold, open-air shower hovers over the gym and dishwashing area at the campsite deep in the South African jungle, free for those brave enough to have a nude tub on national TV.

Campmates on last year’s season had no qualms about stripping off, including Domenica Calarco, Aesha Scott, Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson, and Harry Garside – tasteful shots of their individual butts ultimately making it to air. And while the footage is all relatively PG, modest bum clips were enough to scare off this season’s celebs, most of whom told news.com.au they refused to go nude at any point during the show – despite how dirty they get. “No way,” Gold Coast influencer Skye Wheatley told news.com.au before she went into camp late last month

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

There is a perfect time to shower – and it’s not when you thinkIn the data-driven, optimisation-obsessed corner of the internet, everything has its optimal moment, and washing is no exception, writes Arwa Mahdawi

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Immigration detainees face jail time if they refuse to cooperate in deportation from AustraliaLabor brings forward urgent bill, which would also create power to impose a bar on new visa applications from non-citizens in designated countries

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Social media giants refuse police request to remove brazen youth crime footageSocial media giants are resisting police demands to remove brazen youth crime footage from their sites despite soaring offence rates being linked to social media fame.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Insurers refuse to cover swimming pool inflatable that fosters youth relations with policeA police officer and youth advocate who planned to a bring a portable water park to rural children in western Victoria says he has been left high and dry by a risk-averse insurance market.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

My company wants to check my bag as I leave work. Is that even legal?If you refuse their request, there will be consequences, writes Dr Kirstin Ferguson.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

My company wants to check my bag as I leave work. Is that even legal?If you refuse their request, there will be consequences, writes Dr Kirstin Ferguson.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »