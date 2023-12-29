HEAD TOPICS

Celebrities Face Backlash for Attending Scantily Clad Party in Moscow

Celebrities who attended an 'almost naked' themed party in Moscow are facing criticism from various groups. Rapper Vacio has been sentenced to jail time and fined for his participation.

Celebrities who turned up scantily clad at an 'almost naked' themed party in Moscow are facing fierce backlash at a time when the country is at war. One attendee, rapper Vacio, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined for his participation in the event.

