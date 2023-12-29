Celebrities Face Backlash for Attending Scantily Clad Party in Moscow

Celebrities who turned up scantily clad at an 'almost naked' themed party in Moscow are facing fierce backlash at a time when the country is at war. One attendee, rapper Vacio, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined for his participation in the event.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.