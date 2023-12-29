Celebrities Face Backlash for Attending Scantily Clad Party in Moscow

Celebrities who turned up scantily clad at an 'almost naked' themed party in Moscow are facing fierce backlash at a time when the country is at war. One attendee, rapper Vacio, has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined for his participation in the event.





