The Croatian ambassador to Australia has told the community its soccer clubs need to take politics out of the game to protect the country’s reputation.

Several clubs were displaying busts and pictures of Ustasha dictator Ante Pavelic and celebrated the anniversary of the creation of the puppet state on April 10.In her speech, Pavelich urged the community to celebrate future generations of Australian/New Zealand-Croatian soccer stars “whose photos should line the walls of our clubs”.

The speech drew strong condemnation from the then-president of one of the country’s largest Croatian soccer clubs, the Melbourne Knights, who claimed the remarks amounted to “foreign interference in the community”. headtopics.com

The regime is estimated to have killed 500,000 people and is widely regarded as having committed genocide. People who celebrate April 10 or the Ustasha often describe it as an expression of Croatian independence rather than fascism.

“Those of us who love the game and who love Croatia must do everything in our power to protect the brand and the image,” she said. “In the context of Ms Pavelich’s speech, where she mused that the only pictures within Croatian clubs should be that of our soccer heroes, was a clear message to all in the Croatian community – we want to whitewash your history because it’s convenient for the Republic of Croatia,” he said. headtopics.com

