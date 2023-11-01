Celeb winners revealed in ‘horrible’ finale

One is culled halfway through. Another is rejected at the finish line and forced to walk down a mountain alone while everyone else flies away in a helicopter. It’s feel-good TV at its finest.It has been a brutal time on the course. Away from creature comforts, the celebrities have had to adapt – pushing themselves mentally and physically to make it this far. The hardest part?It’s inspiring to see this kind of courage and resilience from our country’s greatest athletes.

Under the cover of darkness, they storm the sleeping quarters and fire stun grenades. Then they capture the celebrities and lock them in a concrete cell — leaving them bound and hooded for hours.What a great way to end a TV series — with a finale of horrible, disgusting feelings. And that’s not all, folks!

“Each recruit will now be forced to suffer the most confronting experience any SAS soldier will ever face: a death message to their loved ones,” the voiceover guy gleefully informs us.“This could potentially be your last video message that your family ever sees,” he sneers. “Look into the camera and give a message to whoever you want.”

First up is Abbey. She’s told to deliver a clear message without getting emotional. The hood is ripped off her head and she immediately spirals into hysterics. “I love you, I love you guys so much, you know who you are, each and every one of you!” she sobs through huffs and puffs, tears streaming down her face.

She carries on like this until Ant whacks the hood back over her head. Finally, some peace and quiet. Then Matthew’s de-hooded and we’re treated to more hysterical wailing. His hood is promptly reapplied.Tim and Craig show zero emotion in their death videos. It’s understandable. After all, Craig has had to suppress emotion through harrowing life-and-death scenarios like the Thai cave rescue.

