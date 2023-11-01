‘Ceasefire now’: Australian Jewish group breaks ranks with vigils for peace

, the release of hostages and freedom and justice for all in Israel and Palestine. A similar gathering in St Kilda, Melbourne echoed the call for peace., said the idea for a vigil had spurred from grassroots conversations with friends in the Jewish community.

Since conflict broke out in Israel on 7 October, 1,400 Israelis have been killed and 200 have been taken hostage. More than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed. “As a community a lot of Jews don’t want the grief we are still feeling to be used justification for taking innocent lives,” she said.“It very much feels there haven’t been spaces you can mourn both the loss of Jewish and Israeli life and the loss of Palestinian life and call for the end to violence at the same time.She acknowledged there was fear about rising antisemitism was deterring people in the Jewish Australian community from turning up to public actions.

An open letter spread at the event called for an immediate ceasefire and demanded Jewish communal organisations did the same. As the event went on, participants slowly sunk to the grass and sat, solemn and reflective. Some hugged their friends and partners, others took tissues from their bags to wipe tears from their eyes.

The mood was sombre, reflective. When the crowd eventually held a silence of reflection, all that could be heard was the call of kookaburras and cicadas. A world away from conflict.“We all hold immense pain, grief and horror … with nowhere to put it,” he said. “Our community leaders should be here with us. I feel that void.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SBSNEWS: Six former Australian PM's sign letter in solidarity with Jewish and Palestinian communitiesPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged the protection of civilian lives, as Israel continues its offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Tory ministerial aide sacked over call for Gaza ceasefirePaul Bristow is first frontbencher to lose job over calling for an end to hostilities in Israel-Hamas war

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Gaza Population Suffers Humanitarian Crisis, Urgent Ceasefire NeededThe commissioner general for the main UN agency in Palestine warns that the entire population of Gaza is being dehumanized and calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. The speakers highlight the breakdown in civil order, lack of clean water, and high child mortality rate. Efforts are being made to pass a resolution at the UN Security Council.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: UN Agency Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in GazaThe head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warns that a humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed in Gaza as the situation becomes a matter of life and death for millions. The agency accuses Israel of collective punishment and forced displacement of civilians.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Home Secretary Describes Gaza Ceasefire Demonstrators as 'Hate Marches'Suella Braverman criticizes demonstrators supporting a ceasefire in Gaza, calling them 'hate marches' and accusing them of chanting for the erasure of Israel from the map.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Israeli Prime Minister Rejects Ceasefire as Troops Escalate Ground Invasion in GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that his country will not agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza strip as troops intensify their ground invasion. The military assault on Gaza is entering its third phase, with tanks entering the region. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 8,306 in Gaza and 1,400 in Israel.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕