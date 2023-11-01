‘Ceasefire now’: Australian Jewish group breaks ranks with vigils for peace

, the release of hostages and freedom and justice for all in Israel and Palestine. A similar gathering in St Kilda, Melbourne echoed the call for peace., said the idea for a vigil had spurred from grassroots conversations with friends in the Jewish community.
Since conflict broke out in Israel on 7 October, 1,400 Israelis have been killed and 200 have been taken hostage. More than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed. “As a community a lot of Jews don’t want the grief we are still feeling to be used justification for taking innocent lives,” she said.“It very much feels there haven’t been spaces you can mourn both the loss of Jewish and Israeli life and the loss of Palestinian life and call for the end to violence at the same time.She acknowledged there was fear about rising antisemitism was deterring people in the Jewish Australian community from turning up to public actions.
An open letter spread at the event called for an immediate ceasefire and demanded Jewish communal organisations did the same. As the event went on, participants slowly sunk to the grass and sat, solemn and reflective. Some hugged their friends and partners, others took tissues from their bags to wipe tears from their eyes.
The mood was sombre, reflective. When the crowd eventually held a silence of reflection, all that could be heard was the call of kookaburras and cicadas. A world away from conflict.“We all hold immense pain, grief and horror … with nowhere to put it,” he said. “Our community leaders should be here with us. I feel that void.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕