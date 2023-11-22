Ceasefire in Gaza raises hopes but war may resume

The truce, which will also bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory, raised hopes of eventually winding down the conflict. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would resume the war after the truce and continue fighting until all their goals are achieved. The ceasefire temporarily freezes both sides in the war, with Israeli troops holding much of northern Gaza. Despite dismantling tunnels and infrastructure, Hamas' infrastructure remains intact elsewhere.

The potential ground offensive in the south could be devastating for Gaza's population





