Ceasefire in Gaza Holds as No Bombings or Rocket Attacks Reported

No bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks have been reported since Israel and Hamas started a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, the first pause in a 48-day-old war that has devastated the Palestinian enclave. The truce began at 7am (3pm AEDT) on Friday, involving a comprehensive ceasefire in north and south Gaza, the release of 13 Israeli women and child hostages by the militants later in the day and aid to flow into the besieged enclave.

A number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons were to be freed in exchange. A Reuters correspondent near the northern part of Gaza heard no Israeli air force activity overhead, and saw no tell-tale contrails typically left by Palestinian rocket launches. Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV reported that since the start of the truce, no sounds of bombing were heard in Gaza. Sirens sounded in two Israeli villages outside the southern Gaza Strip, warning of possible incoming Palestinian rockets. There was no immediate confirmation of any launches, howeve





