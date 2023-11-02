HEAD TOPICS

Catching Schwarzer: Barber eyeing all-time Australian record

David Barber hopes to make history at the 2023 IFCPF Asia-Oceania Championships and surpass the all-time appearance record set by Socceroos legend Mark Schwarzer.

&#x201C;But if I&#x2019;m lucky enough to play throughout the tournament as well, I&#x2019;ve got Mark Schwarzer&#x2019;s 109 caps for Australia in sight as well. &#x201C;If I&#x2019;m lucky enough to stay healthy and be selected, then there&#x2019;s every chance that I can break Mark&#x2019;s record as well which is a huge honour.

