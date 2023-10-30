Cash bonus for players after Melbourne’s $1m win

The award is presented to the ‘Champion Club’ that has accumulated the most points across both the AFL and AFLW competitions and Melbourne’s combined 128 points - with four points for AFL wins and eight for AFLW victories - enough to hold out the Brisbane Lions.

Melbourne’s AFLW side recorded it’s eighth win of the season against Fremantle last weekend while the Lions lost to St Kilda giving the Demons an unassailable lead ahead of the final round of the home and away season.

It’s been agreed that the prize money will be broken down into $250,000 for AFLW players, $250,000 for AFL players, $250,000 for club football department staff, which is exempt from the soft cap, and $250,000 to be used by the Demons at their discretion.Melbourne’s AFLW team secured the $1 million prize (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images) headtopics.com

“Melbourne have consistently been at the top of both competitions, a testament to their players and their club’s football programs and I congratulate all involved for this achievement,” AFL Chief Executive Andrew Dillon said.

“This weekend as we reach the final home and away round of the NAB AFLW, not only are we celebrating diversity and inclusion for Pride Round, but have also recognised the achievements and success of the Melbourne Football Club in both home and away seasons.” headtopics.com

First struck in 1951 in the VFL, the McLelland Trophy was traditionally awarded for overall club performance across seniors, reserves and under 19s when clubs fielded multiple teams, before being given to the AFL ladder-leaders from 1991.Ricky Nixon and Sam Newman have had a bust-up which resulted in a slap and the former player agent ending up in bushes.The Swans’ marquee recruit has them on the cusp of the AFLW finals, but footy fans were convinced an umpire got it badly wrong.

