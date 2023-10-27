Carlton hand AFL lifeline to discarded Port Adelaide small forward Orazio Fantasia

Carlton have swooped on delisted Port Adelaide free agent, Orazio Fantasia. The South Australian will return to Victoria to play for his third AFL club, having been traded from Essendon to the Power ahead of the 2021 season. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Carlton set to swoop on axed Port Adelaide forward Orazio Fantasia. Mitch Cleary broke the news on 7NEWS Melbourne on Friday night.

” The Blues don’t have to give anything up to secure his services because of his delisted free agency status. Fantasia was becoming one of the premier small forwards in the competition during his peak at Essendon, having kicked 111 goals from his 80 games, but had begun a plague of injuries during his last year at the Bombers, when he managed just five games.

