Carlton Among Big Winners in 2024 AFL Fixture

Carlton have been rewarded for their stunning preliminary final run with a host of blockbuster games in the 2024 AFL fixture. The AFL released the first 16 weeks of the season on Thursday and the Blues are among the big winners. Carlton will play a whopping eight matches on Thursday or Friday, including the Good Friday clash against North Melbourne.

Grand finalists Brisbane feature in seven primetime matches on Thursday or Friday, while reigning premiers Collingwood have six, as well as the annual Anzac Day and King’s Birthday clashes. The Magpies will also finish the season strongly with seven of the last eight at the MCG. Adelaide are another big winner, handed six matches on Thursday or Friday. Hawthorn and West Coast were the only two clubs to miss out on a primetime slot in the first 16 rounds before the fixture moves to a floating system. Powerhouse Richmond have been snubbed from Friday night altogether, and have just two Thursday night games in 202

