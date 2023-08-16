Caretaker Leaves Millions to Small Town

Geoffrey Holt, a caretaker in a mobile home park, lived a simple life with no car or furniture. However, he had a secret: he was a multimillionaire. Upon his death, he left his entire fortune of $3.8 million to the community of Hinsdale, New Hampshire.





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Optus Outage Leaves Millions Without Phone or Internet ServicesOptus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has come under the microscope after the telco suffered an outage that left millions without phone or internet services. During the 12-hour network event on 8 November, Australian individuals and businesses were unable to make calls, access the internet or complete transactions. Hundreds of Australians were unable to make emergency calls during the Optus outage and the telco still doesn't know why.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Harold E Holt Naval Communication Station evacuated as bushfires burn near Exmouth in WAPersonnel at the Harold E Holt Naval Communications Station have been evacuated due to a nearby bushfire.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Re-signed trio leaves Blues in unique spot trade spot with one player leftRe-signed trio leaves Blues in unique spot trade spot with one player left

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Australia’s third great train journey is an epic cruise on wheelsThe Great Southern from Adelaide to Brisbane leaves passengers wanting more.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Australia’s third great train journey is an epic cruise on wheelsThe Great Southern from Adelaide to Brisbane leaves passengers wanting more.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Australia’s third great train journey is an epic cruise on wheelsThe Great Southern from Adelaide to Brisbane leaves passengers wanting more.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »