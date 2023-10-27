Brisbane fast-charging company Tritium may be forced to close its Australian factory and move its headquarters overseas after a dramatic fall from aon the Nasdaq two years ago to being issued a show-cause notice last week about its underperformance on the American bourse.

“The fundamentals of the business are good, but the only issue we have is we are undercapitalised, and we have been since the time we listed,” Ms Hunter told“We just didn’t raise enough money in the listing, and it’s been a very difficult market for clean tech since.”

Tritium’s major cornerstone shareholder and non-executive director Trevor St Baker criticised the lack of Australian government support for the company despite the numerous photo opportunities that federal and state politicians have seized on to champion Australian engineering and job creation in manufacturing. headtopics.com

“As a result, the company has needed to borrow to fund its operations,” Houston-based Mr Molchanov said. It was formally advised by Nasdaq earlier this month that its stock had fallen below the minimum average 30-day price of $US1 a share allowed under the exchange’s listing rules.The company has until April 9 to get back into compliance, requiring its shares to close at $US1 or more for at least 10 consecutive days.

Mr St Baker has been tapped a couple of times to pump more money into the company, including another $US35 million in March. Mr Albanese has visited Tritium’s factory in Murarrie in Brisbane several times, most recently in March this year. headtopics.com

