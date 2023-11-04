Car Strikes and Kills Spectator at Burnout Competition in Victoria

A car struck and killed a spectator watching a burnout competition at a speedway in regional Victoria on Saturday afternoon. Police are investigating the fatal crash, which occurred at 4.20pm on a dirt track in Stawell, about three hours north-west of Melbourne.The event was held at a speedway operated by Stawell Motor Sports Club and hosted by Loo5enats, a small organisation which runs burnout and drift competitions.

Marketing material on Facebook for the event urges attendees to respect neighbours and avoid speeding or throwing rubbish from vehicles, and said police would be patrolling the area. In a statement, Victoria Police said they were keen to speak to anyone who has footage of the incident and asked witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers

