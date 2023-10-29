Car hire company refuses to refund excess despite third party payment

‘It’s generally expected that once the car hire company has recovered costs from that third party, they’ll refund your excess,’ writes Kat George.‘It’s generally expected that once the car hire company has recovered costs from that third party, they’ll refund your excess,’ writes Kat George.A third party hit a hire car I had rented. As per the hire company’s terms and conditions, I had to pay the repair amount of $1,600 from my excess (I did not take the daily excess reduction).

details, photographic evidence, a police report, etc. and this was forwarded to the car hire company. The company has been extremely slow to follow this up with the third party’s insurer (this was January 2023) and gave myriad excuses as to why our excess wasn’t refunded, given it wasn’t our fault.

I have now contacted the third party who says he has paid the hire company’s damages claim (albeit only in July). On subsequently contacting the car hire company they. Surely, if the car hire company gets paid for damages by a third party insurer, they must reimburse our excess? What are the next steps to take please? headtopics.com

The company is not a member of the Australian Car Rental Conciliation Service, so I don’t think we can use their reconciliation service. In cases like yours, where a third party is responsible for an accident you were involved in while driving a rental car, it’s generally expected that once the car hire company has recovered costs from that third party, they’ll refund your excess. It sounds like the car hire company you used is obfuscating and making it difficult for you to claim your excess back – but that doesn’t mean you’re not entitled to it.

There’s two primary sources for your claim, and the first is the car hire company’s own terms and conditions. Their terms will set out what excess you’re liable to pay when an accident occurs, so read them closely. headtopics.com

If your rental agreement states you do not have to pay excess, or your excess is limited if the company determines you are not at fault, then you should make a note of those terms.which mean you’re entitled to a product or service functioning the way you expect it to. Further, businesses are not allowed to, so depending on your rental agreement, you might be able to argue that by not refunding your excess, the service terms they gave you are false or misleading.

