Car Explosion at US-Canada Border Crossing in Niagara Falls

After a vehicle speeding toward a US-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls, killing two people and prompting the closing of border crossings in the area. Much remained unclear about the crash, which investigators were working to understand. US officials have ruled out terrorism as the cause of a car explosion on the Rainbow Bridge border crossing, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The border crossing between the U.S.

and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge near Niagara Falls. The FBI's field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it was investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson) (AP) Hochul said it wasn't clear whether the driver was intentionally heading for the Rainbow Bridge across the Niagara River when the vehicle hit a median and flew into the air. "Based on what we know at this moment," she said, "there is no sign of terrorist activity in this crash





Vehicle Explosion on Rainbow Bridge Prompts Border ClosuresA vehicle explosion on the Rainbow Bridge linking Canada with the United States at Niagara Falls has led to the closure of border crossings between western New York and southern Ontario. The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident, but authorities have found no evidence of a terrorist attack.

