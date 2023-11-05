Car crash at beer garden in Victoria leaves five dead, including two children

Two children are among the five confirmed dead after a car struck a number of pubgoers at a busy beer garden in Victoria overnight. Multiple emergency services rushed to the scene after a BMV SUV mounted the kerb and struck a number of patrons on the front lawn of the Royal Hotel on Vincent Street about 6pm on Sunday. Victoria Police on Monday confirmed two men, a woman and a child had died at the scene following the crash. A girl who was flown to hospital has also died.
A boy was flown to hospital with critical injuries. A man, woman and boy were also hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries. Picture: Chester Ngan/Nine News Victoria Police Road Command Superintendent John Fitzpatrick told reporters the scene was “very complex” and “confronting”. “I haven’t seen something this drastic for a long time. Any time you have five people die at a particular scene, it’s absolutely horrible,” he said at a press conference on Sunday night. “We don’t like to see anyone lose their life but to see a child… you particularly never want to see anything like that.” Witness at the scene Kimmi Mosciski recalled that she heard a loud noise before seeing bodies on the road. Victoria Police Road Command Superintendent John Fitzpatrick told reporters the scene was “very complex” and “confronting”
Australia Headlines
