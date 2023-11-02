Cancer diagnosis for TV star Maria Menounos who suffered strange symptom after eating salad

” Four months ago, Menounos welcomed a surrogate daughter, Athena, with husband Keven Undergaro, and said she and the baby were both doing well. “(Athena’s) going to be taught that the No.1 thing in her life is to be healthy, and then she can achieve and do anything she wants from there,” Menounos said. “I think that my next chapter of my life is going to be the healthiest because I’ve been forced to really reevaluate my health in such a deep way. “It’s changed the course of everything.

