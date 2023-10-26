Cancer Council WA launches social media campaign to unveil toxins inside vapes

A huge rise in the number of young Australians vaping has caught the government by surprise and laws to combat it have been slow, according to the nation's cancer prevention advocacy body.Laws have therefore not kept pace with the new crazeThe comments by the Western Australian arm of the Cancer Council come as the group launches a widespread social media campaign aimed at stamping out what they say is a scourge in illegal nicotine vaping.

Testing had found more than 240 chemicals in vapes, including bug spray, weed killer and formaldehyde, which is used in industrial glues and for preserving corpses in funeral homes.National statistics provided by the council show in 2020 only two per cent of teens were vaping, a number that jumped to almost 12 per cent last year.

Cancer Council WA chief executive Ashley Reid said vaping could undo decades of work aimed at protecting young people from the harmful effects of smoking. "And now we're finding that these products , which are addictive, are a direct gateway to increasing tobacco use," he said."Particularly during COVID, where people are home buying things online, it's very hard to prohibit," he said.WA authorities seize 15 tonnes of vapes from a warehouse in Perth's north-east in what they say is the biggest-ever bust of its kind in the state and nation. headtopics.com

Reusable vapes are battery-operated devices that heat a cartridge of liquid nicotine and flavour into a mist to be vaporised.Despite the colourful and enticing packaging found on disposable vapes — Mr Reid said he would not support any plan to enforce plain packaging such as is the case with cigarettes.Angus warns other teenagers not to take up vaping as the Federal Government prepares to crackdown on the black market.

"The prescription model will also be plain flavoured, plain packaged, not the kind of colourful flavoured product that young people are getting hold of. It'll be a very much a more restrained and restricted product," Mr Reid said.Perth general practitioner Dr Michael Light said he's seen the use of vapes soar in recent years."Previously, it was just something that we were aware of but it was not very common at all," he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »

Canterbury-Bankstown Council votes unanimously to fly Palestinian flag as Randwick Council backflipsCanterbury-Bankstown Council voted in favour of raising the Palestinian flag at both Paul Keating Park in Bankstown and the Campsie Administration building "in support of the Palestinian people". Read more ⮕

‘Low sugar’ labels on alcohol are misleading and should be axed, Australian peak health bodies sayExclusive: ‘All alcohol products increase the risk of cancer, regardless of their sugar or carbohydrate content,’ Cancer Council says Read more ⮕

Vaping promotion at shops and on social media exposing young Australians to practise, study findsResults fly in face of general ban on e-cigarette advertising and come as number of vape stores continues to increase Read more ⮕

Australians rejected the ‘separatist agenda’ of the Voice: Tony AbbottFormer prime minister Tony Abbott says Australia voting ‘No’ for the Voice to Parliament wasn’t rejecting the Aboriginal people. Mr Abbott told Sky News host Peta Credlin that Australians rejected the “separatist agenda”. “Which was behind the whole Uluru Statement. Read more ⮕

Foreign affairs officials repeat calls for Australians to leave Lebanon as Israel-Gaza war intensifiesForeign affairs officials say they have 'every indication' that Australians in Lebanon are not listening to their advice to consider leaving the country, despite growing fears that the Israel-Gaza conflict could explode into a broader regional war. Read more ⮕

Majority of Australians back scrapping Stage 3 tax cuts: pollThe controversial tax cuts - due to come into effect in July 2024 - have been criticised for overwhelmingly benefiting high-income earners, and not being economically viable. Read more ⮕