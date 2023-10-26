Cancer Council WA launches social media campaign to unveil toxins inside vapes

A huge rise in the number of young Australians vaping has caught the government by surprise and laws to combat it have been slow, according to the nation's cancer prevention advocacy body.Laws have therefore not kept pace with the new crazeThe comments by the Western Australian arm of the Cancer Council come as the group launches a widespread social media campaign aimed at stamping out what they say is a scourge in illegal nicotine vaping.
Testing had found more than 240 chemicals in vapes, including bug spray, weed killer and formaldehyde, which is used in industrial glues and for preserving corpses in funeral homes.National statistics provided by the council show in 2020 only two per cent of teens were vaping, a number that jumped to almost 12 per cent last year.
Cancer Council WA chief executive Ashley Reid said vaping could undo decades of work aimed at protecting young people from the harmful effects of smoking. "And now we're finding that these products , which are addictive, are a direct gateway to increasing tobacco use," he said."Particularly during COVID, where people are home buying things online, it's very hard to prohibit," he said.WA authorities seize 15 tonnes of vapes from a warehouse in Perth's north-east in what they say is the biggest-ever bust of its kind in the state and nation. headtopics.com
Reusable vapes are battery-operated devices that heat a cartridge of liquid nicotine and flavour into a mist to be vaporised.Despite the colourful and enticing packaging found on disposable vapes — Mr Reid said he would not support any plan to enforce plain packaging such as is the case with cigarettes.Angus warns other teenagers not to take up vaping as the Federal Government prepares to crackdown on the black market.
"The prescription model will also be plain flavoured, plain packaged, not the kind of colourful flavoured product that young people are getting hold of. It'll be a very much a more restrained and restricted product," Mr Reid said.Perth general practitioner Dr Michael Light said he's seen the use of vapes soar in recent years."Previously, it was just something that we were aware of but it was not very common at all," he said. headtopics.com