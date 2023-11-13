Cancer Council's 1981 jingle added to national sound archive

The Cancer Council’s 1981 jingle, which featured in one of Australia’s most successful health campaigns, has been added to the national sound archive. Cancer Council’s 1980s sun safety campaign and Robyn Archer’s five-minute musical rant are among 11 recordings deemed of cultural significance in 2023.

Skin cancer awareness campaign from the early 1980s and Robyn Archer’s Menstruation Blues – a five-minute musical tirade from the same decade – are among 11 soundtracks that have been added to the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry for 2023. Updated each year, the list draws on the past 96 years of sound recording, capturing popular and symphonic music, advertising themes, spoken word and radio broadcasts deemed of cultural and historical significance, and at least 10 years old

